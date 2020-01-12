Home

Jack ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Jack Died on January 7, 2020, of several health issues. He is the son of Walter and Emma Anderson of Kettering, Ohio, both deceased. Jack attended Alter High School, Fairmont West High School, and Wright State University. He serviced aircraft while in the United States Navy and worked on aircraft construction for the Boeing Corporation in Seattle. Jack loved music, theater, and his prized collection of vinyl records. He is survived by three sisters and one brother: Jean (Dwaine)Brown of Centerville, Ohio; Peggy (Dave)Mainer of Seattle, Washington; Lynn Russell (Tony Cutler) of Boca Raton, Florida; and Douglas (Deb)Anderson of Middlebury, Vermont and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank (Dayton), 56 Armor Pl., Dayton 45417. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
