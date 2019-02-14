AZBILL, Jack Dane, SFC US Army, Ret. 89, passed away peacefully on 2/11/2019. Jack was born in Hamilton to Daisy Cole Azbill Biere and Andy Azbill on November 1, 1929. On August 20, 1950 he married the love of his life, Ruby Faye Murphy, and they had 68 wonderful years together. Jack was a proud Army Veteran. During his 21 year career, he did 4 tours in the far East, and was active in WWII, the Korean War, and Viet Nam. He was awarded many medals but most importantly The Soldiers Metal for heroism. After retiring in 1968, Jack worked for Champion Papers and then retired from General Motors in 1992. Jack was a member of the VFW Post 7670 and served as the Post Commander for 3 terms. He was also a member of the Amvets, American Legion, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Jack had a passion for fishing and loved boating. Some of his favorite memories were times spent camping at Shagbark with dear friends The Eletons, Longs, and Thomas's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy and Andy; a step-father Dean Biere, 2 sisters - Joyce Ann Biere and Faye Crone and beloved brother Neal Azbill. He leaves behind his wife Ruby Faye Murphy Azbill, 2 daughters - Joyce Montgomery (Brad) and Jennifer Azbill (Doug Kraft), 2 beautiful granddaughters, Aimee Doesburg and Heather Couch; a cherished grandson, Nick Hartsock, 3 great grandchildren, Bradley Doesburg, Aubree Hartsock and Greyson Hartsock, a much loved sister, Juanita Castator, and special sisters-in-law Verna Azbill and Jean Murphy. Special thanks to the staff and residents at the Laurels of Hamilton for your amazing care. Jack requested that there be no services. Please take a moment to celebrate his life as you remember him best - with a song, a cold beer and a good story. Go sing with the angels Jackie. I love you more - always have and always will. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary