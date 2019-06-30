BACHMAN, Jack L. 86, passed away on Friday morning, May 10th, 2019. He was the oldest of three children born to Paul A. and Frances (Sauer) Bachman of Hamilton, Ohio; Jan W. Bachman of Marion, IN (deceased March 3rd, 2019) and survived by Jay L. Bachman of Glendale, OH. In 1950, Jack graduated from Ross High School where he met his sweetheart, Jean S. McCalley. They were blessed with 59 1/2 years of marriage until her death on December 20th, 2010. Together they raised three children, built two homes, lived in five states wherein they volunteered in church and school activities, and maintained life-long friendships. Jack received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from General Motors Institute (Kettering) in 1955. He began his career as General Supervisor of Engineering & Design at Fisher Body of GMC in Marion, IN. From there, he pursued diversified management positions with five major companies which brought opportunities for travel to Japan, Mexico, Germany, and Italy. Jack had an admirably strong work ethic, always seeing through to the end any task he undertook. His dedication to his work was second only to his dedication to his family. Jack is survived by his three children, Gregory V. (wife JoAnne, deceased February 14th, 2019) Bachman of Fayetteville, AR; Todd A. (wife Debra) Bachman of Brighton, MI; and Alison B. (husband Mark) Salanski of Falls Church, VA; seven grandchildren; and two great grandsons. Although often a man of few words, Jack was a warm and fun-loving character who loved nothing more than pulling a playful prank on his children and grandchildren. For all of us who knew and loved him, we will forever remember his impish grin. There will be a memorial service held at Evangelical Community Church located at 2191 Struble Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 3:00. There will be time to visit with the family at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Avenue, Hamilton OH 45011; or www.community-first.org designating Fleet/Jack Bachman. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019