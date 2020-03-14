|
CARLE, Jack Edward Was born on September 15, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio and deceased March 9, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. Jack lived a robust 88 years. He spent most of his life in Russells Point, Ohio. Jack was a proud patriot, adventurous spirit and enjoyed a great family. Jack served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman during the Korean War. He retired from WPAFB after 30 years of government service in logistics. He was a member of Indian Lake Masonic Lodge #753 for 68 years where he served as worshipful master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite in Dayton, Ohio, Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533 and a life member of AMVETS Post 39 in Lakeview. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He visited all 50 states and enjoyed traveling abroad. He always enjoyed a good card game, especially euchre and bridge. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Dallas E and Helen Dingledine Carle and his step-mother, Mary Hill Carle. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Carle Heiland, his son-in-law Karl Heiland; his grandchildren Racheal and Thomas Penrose, Thomas and Camille Potts, Benjamin Heiland, Lukas and Abigail Heiland and Ian Heiland. Jack had 2 great granddaughters Maddy and Lily Penrose. Visitation and celebration of life services for Jack will be held at Shoffstall Funeral Home 205 S Main Street, Lakeview, Ohio 43331 on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm with Masonic services at 1:00 pm. Military honors performed by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to . Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020