|
|
KINDERDINE, Jack Douglas Age 80, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Virginia, and two grandchildren, Nathan and Amari. He is survived by his wife, Sue, brother Jim (JoAnn) Kinderdine, sons Jim (Christine) Kinderdine, Dave Kinderdine (Chris Kowalik), Scott (Tonya) Kinderdine, Todd (Tracy) Kinderdine, grandchildren Kelli, Lindsey, Jimmy, D. Grant, Todd, Blake, Jeffrey, Noah, Sarah, Keaton, Maddox, Jacob, Jessica, great-granddaughter Elowyn, and best friend, David "Dunk" Dunkelberger. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral service will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack's memory to , Fairhaven Church, and/or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019