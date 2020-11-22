1/1
Jack DUTCHER
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUTCHER, Jack L.

Age 96, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at

Hospice of Dayton. COVID-19 took him much too easily due to his age. He was born

September 12, 1924, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Lon and Evelyn Dutcher. Preceded in death

by his parents and his sister, Betty (Dutcher) Converse

and brother-in-law, George

Converse. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Noreikas and Jeanne Smith; son, Douglas Dutcher; son-in-law, Denny Noreikas; and his four grandsons, Ryan Noreikas, Marc Noreikas, Christopher Smith, Jackson Smith; nephew, Jerry Converse; niece, Judy (Converse)

Logan-Brown. Jack was a WWII Navy veteran, an accountant, engineer, and successful entrepreneur and wonderful father and grandfather. We will miss his sense of humor, his

willingness to help others and his love of his family. RIP Dad.

Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved