DUTCHER, Jack L.
Age 96, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. COVID-19 took him much too easily due to his age. He was born
September 12, 1924, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Lon and Evelyn Dutcher. Preceded in death
by his parents and his sister, Betty (Dutcher) Converse
and brother-in-law, George
Converse. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Noreikas and Jeanne Smith; son, Douglas Dutcher; son-in-law, Denny Noreikas; and his four grandsons, Ryan Noreikas, Marc Noreikas, Christopher Smith, Jackson Smith; nephew, Jerry Converse; niece, Judy (Converse)
Logan-Brown. Jack was a WWII Navy veteran, an accountant, engineer, and successful entrepreneur and wonderful father and grandfather. We will miss his sense of humor, his
willingness to help others and his love of his family. RIP Dad.
Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.