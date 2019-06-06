ECK, Jack R. Passed away November 28, 2018. He was born April 4, 1933 in Madison Township, Ohio, the son of William O. and Ruth (Kiser) Eck. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1952. Jack was a corporal in the army during the Korean war serving as an M.P. during that time. Jack retired from Proctor and Gamble after 32 years of service and was a well known businessman in northern Kentucky. Jack is survived by his sisters Betty Gilbert of Lebanon, Ohio, Eleanor (Larry) Preusch, Mildred Downing, Sue Capozzi, Phyllis Richmond and Shirley Downs all of Middletown, Ohio and 28 nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his brothers William Jr., Tom, Gene and Jerry as well as his sister Martha Wilson and nephew Steven Wilson. Jack was known for his quiet demeanor and kind nature and will be missed by his family and friends alike. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am Sat June 8th at the Miltonville Cemetery in Madison township, Ohio. Published in Journal-News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary