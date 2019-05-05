ESTRIDGE, Jack H. Age 86, of Cedarville, OH, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Elizabeth Estridge and a son Terry Estridge. He is survived by his loving wife: Diane Estridge; daughters: Sheryl Szanto, Dani Estridge, and Desi Robey; and his son: David Estridge; daughter-in-law: Debbie Nagy, Jessica Estridge, Terri Campbell and son-in-law: Jared Robey; 9 grandchildren and his life long friend: Kenny Harris; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Jack worked many years in his family owned grocery stores in the Dayton area. He was also employed by Adams Robinson and Danis Construction Companies. After he retired, he returned to work for Works Plus until he was 80 at which time he retired again. He also served his community as the Mayor of Clifton. Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, May 11th from 1-2 PM with a Memorial Service immediately following at the Main Street Community Church (Nazarene) 125 S. Main St., Cedarville, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.) Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary