EWRY, Jack V. Age 90, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. Jack was born on August 29, 1929 in Kettering, Ohio to the late John W. & Mary Alice Ewry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie L. Ewry and son, Daniel C. Ewry. Jack is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia C. Ewry; children, Michael V. (Bonnie) Ewry, Lora L. (Thomas) Roberts, Jody Carter, Linden (Gail) Carter and Todd (Melissa) Carter; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Shannon; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 2pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020