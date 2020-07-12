Jack FARLEY

FARLEY, Jr., Dr. Jack W. Dr. Jack W. Farley, Jr., 69, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Jack was a professor of education at Murray State University, Sinclair Community College, Wright State University and retired from Dayton Public Schools. He was also a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemarie Farley. Jack is survived by his wife, Cheryl Anderson; daughters, Hayley Dobson and Jillian Burkhalter; brother, Jim Farley; foster sons, Tim Garber, Dean Wright and Raymond Waymire; grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Douglas, Maxwell, Britney, Harmony, Kaden, Xavier and Justus. A memorial service will be held at a later date, for the safety of all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to easterseals.com
. Jack made it his life's mission to help those in need and he always entertained with his fun-loving sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by many. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com