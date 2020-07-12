1/1
Jack FARLEY
FARLEY, Jr., Dr. Jack W. Dr. Jack W. Farley, Jr., 69, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Jack was a professor of education at Murray State University, Sinclair Community College, Wright State University and retired from Dayton Public Schools. He was also a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemarie Farley. Jack is survived by his wife, Cheryl Anderson; daughters, Hayley Dobson and Jillian Burkhalter; brother, Jim Farley; foster sons, Tim Garber, Dean Wright and Raymond Waymire; grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Douglas, Maxwell, Britney, Harmony, Kaden, Xavier and Justus. A memorial service will be held at a later date, for the safety of all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to easterseals.com. Jack made it his life's mission to help those in need and he always entertained with his fun-loving sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by many. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
