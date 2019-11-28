|
FINK, Jack M. 68, of Englewood, peacefully returned home on November 17, 2019, surrounded by his family and loyal friends. He is survived by his long-time love Deborah Marks Rotunno, her two daughters Rachel (Kevin) Kirves and Rebecca (Matt) Bayman, and grandkids James & Penny Bayman, along with nieces, Vivian (Mike) Finley, Vicki (Dave) Clark, cousins Cookie Kerner, Anne Sterlin, Lynne Taylor and many close friends including Ray Bertschy and Charlie Rose. Jack was born on October 29, 1951, in Omaha, NE. He graduated from Colonel White High School in 1969 and continued his education at Ohio State University, Sinclair Community College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he majored in Aviation Technology. Throughout his life he wore many hats including that of mortgage loan officer, notary public, airport sales agent (TWA, Continental) and salesman (Walker Brothers, Time Warner Cable) and he earned a private pilot's license. A special thank you to Barb Frantz and CJ Gaylor, for all the loving care they provided during Jack's brief illness, as well as the circle of close friends who were also there during the journey. A 'Celebration of Jack' will be held in the near future.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019