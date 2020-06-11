FRALEY Jr., Jack E. Age 68, of Springfield, went home to Heaven after battling cancer on June 9, 2020. He was born July 24, 1951 in Jackson, Kentucky, the son of Sarah (Caudill) and Jack E. Fraley, Sr.. He retired from Heroux-Devtek in Springfield (formerly Eagle Tool & Machine Co.) after 22 years. Jack is survived by his wife of 48 1/2 years, Linda L. Fraley; one son, Rick (Carie) Fraley and one daughter, Jennifer Fraley; five grandchildren, Jackie and Jason Wuescher, Breanna Johnson, Sophie Fraley, and Christopher "CJ" Johnson, all of Springfield; one uncle, Willie Caudill; one aunt, Elvira (Roger) Donohoe; and several cousins. Jack was preceded in death by both his parents; one uncle, Lee C. Caudill, Sr.; and four aunts, Lillie Everage, Ethel Lockard, Stella Dean, and Rebecca Caudill. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 am Monday in the funeral home with services at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Mark Martin. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.