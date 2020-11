Jack Bill Gilbert, age 80 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 19, 2020, in Barborsville, Kentucky, the son of Bill & Zella(Osborne) Gilbert. He was a member of the Full GospelTabernacle in Waynesville.He is survived by his daughter Lisa Marie Gilbert; grandchildren Faith Marie White, Jack William White, Noah Cawood, Braxton Cawood and Skylar Marie Gilbert; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 54 years Beulah (Jones) Gilbert in February of 2020, and 2 sisters Mayo Hubbard and Mary Carnes.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLEFUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeralservice will he held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Lanny Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com