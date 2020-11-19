1/
Jack GILBERT
GILBERT, Jack Bill

Jack Bill Gilbert, age 80 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 19, 2020, in Barborsville, Kentucky, the son of Bill & Zella

(Osborne) Gilbert. He was a member of the Full Gospel

Tabernacle in Waynesville.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa Marie Gilbert; grandchildren Faith Marie White, Jack William White, Noah Cawood, Braxton Cawood and Skylar Marie Gilbert; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 54 years Beulah (Jones) Gilbert in February of 2020, and 2 sisters Mayo Hubbard and Mary Carnes.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE

FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral

service will he held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Lanny Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
