GORDON, Jack Edward Age 89, entered in the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Leonard Center. He was born December 21, 1929 in Lima, Ohio the son of the late Edward and Edith (McCoy) Gordon. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia Ann; brother, Ned Gordon and sister, Donna McReynolds. Jack is survived by his high school sweetheart, Betty (Haliena) Gordon, whom he married on April 8, 1951; son, Dr. Greg (Sally) Gordon; daughter, Connie Gordon; his two cherished granddaughters, Dr. Megan (Dr. Matt) Howard and Dr. Lindsey Gordon. Jack was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lima and of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Dayton. He was a proud US Army veteran. Jack worked at Powell Plumbing and Dotson's Plumbing and Heating. Jack had a passion for football following Lima Senior High School, the Ohio State Buckeyes and his beloved Cleveland Browns. A memorial service with military honors will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2120 Lakewood Ave, Lima, OH, where family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lima and Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Dayton. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, Kettering, Ohio.