HAHN, Jack Herbert Age 92 of Hillsboro, Ohio formerly of the Kettering and Dayton areas, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born January 13, 1928, in Dayton, the son of the late Farrel and Gaynell (Streib) Hahn. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Mr. Hahn was a detective with the City of Dayton Police Department for twenty years. He is survived by two children, Steven (Michelle) Hahn and Jill (Hahn) Wenning. He is also survived by three step-children, Sandy (Mike) Patterson, Randy Swayne and Chad (Sarah) Myers; five grandchildren, Ashley (Hahn) Nieland (Chris), Seth (Kendra) Hahn, Melissa (Wenning) Boland (Darrin), and Jack and Chloe Myers; and six great grandchildren, Logan Ostendorf, Sawyer Nieland, Brianna Boland, Devin Boland, Wyatt Hahn and Dylan Hahn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dell and a brother, Paul Frederick Hahn. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Hahn was cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington, OH 45177.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
