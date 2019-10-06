|
|
HERGENRATHER, Jack Lee Was born on Nov. 27, 1929 in Troy, Ohio. He passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruby, 7 siblings, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sons Larry (Jill), Steve (Terry), Jack D. (Susan), Chris (Melissa), and Ben Hivner (Cheri). The Lord blessed their family with 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Faircreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324 on Oct. 26 starting at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20, 2019