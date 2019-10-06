Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hergenrather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Hergenrather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Hergenrather Obituary
HERGENRATHER, Jack Lee Was born on Nov. 27, 1929 in Troy, Ohio. He passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruby, 7 siblings, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sons Larry (Jill), Steve (Terry), Jack D. (Susan), Chris (Melissa), and Ben Hivner (Cheri). The Lord blessed their family with 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Faircreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324 on Oct. 26 starting at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.