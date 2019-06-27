HINTON, Sr., Jack Lewis 84 of Lewisburg, OH, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Richmond, IN. Born on April 24, 1935 in Haldeman, KY, he was the son of Charles L. & Janey I. (Gee) Hinton. Jack was a die maker at Lewisburg Container for 25 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the VFW Post 975, Lewisburg, American Legion Post 322, West Alexandria, OH, Buckeye Sheriff's Association and a Kentucky Colonel. Preceded in death by his Wife: Edna L. Hinton in 2014; Son: Charles Hinton; Daughter: Catherine Sue Thompson; Sisters: Nellie Baumgart Francis Matlock and Barbara Seats; Brother: Beryl Hinton. Survived by his Daughter: Sharon K. Rydell; Son: Jack L. Hinton, Jr.; Step-Children: Jim, Frank & Rick Rike, Linda Evans & Sandy Eldridge; Sister: Shirley (Tim) Ward; Brothers: Travis (Pat) Hinton and Steve (Kaye) Hinton; Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Nieces & Nephews and Cousins. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn in Lewisburg with military honors by the Preble County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Reid Foundation Hospice Unit - 1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary