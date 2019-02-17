JENEFSKY, Jack Of Dayton, beloved father of Anna Jenefsky (Wynn Segall) and of the late Kathryn Mueller, grandfather of Jeremy Dean, Carly Sizemore (Vincent Alsept), Daniel Sizemore, Dora and Adin Segall, and great grandfather of Elijah Alsept, passed away on February 9th, 2019 at the age of 99. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Beverly (Webb). Jack was born on October 27th, 1919 to David and Anna (Saeks) Jenefsky in Dayton, Ohio, where he lived his entire life, proudly serving the Miami Valley community in countless ways. Jack served as a logistics officer in the Army Air Forces during World War II in India and China and rose to the rank of Colonel in the Air Force Reserve after the war. Between 1949 and 1956, Jack was a sales representative for Remington Rand out of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where he sold the first commercial computer, the Univac-1. In 1963, Jack bought the then ailing Bowman Supply Company, which he turned into a successful industrial cleaning supply company that thrived under his ownership and management for 50 years, until his retirement at the age of 94. Jack served as president of many organizations over the years, including the Reserve Officers Association of Ohio, the Miami Valley Military Affairs Association, the Air Force Association of Ohio, the Ohio State University Alumni Association of Montgomery County and the National Sojourners of Dayton. In 1984, Jack founded the Washington D.C. Fly-In of the Dayton Development Coalition, which he dutifully attended annually through 2009 at the age of 90, when the Coalition awarded him the Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award. In addition to his many contributions to his country and community, Jack will be remembered for his honesty and integrity, his intense sense of responsibility and role of caretaker towards his family, and his unwavering strength in the face of adversity. Even in his twilight years, despite being plagued by blindness, dementia and a hearing impairment, Jack was positive and kind to all of those around him until the end. A private graveside service was held at Beth Abraham Cemetery on February 12th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Reserve Officers Association or Beth Abraham Synagogue. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary