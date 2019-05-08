|
|
KING, Jack Lee Age 72, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. Jack was born June 15, 1946 to Mildred (Banks) King and John King. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired from General Electric in 2007. Jack is survived by his wife, Vickie King; son, Jack (Steffany) King Jr., daughters, Cynthia Joy King and Kristi (Kyle) Lamb; step son Ronnie (Joanna) Lunsford; stepdaughters Lindsay Cherry; Kendall Lunsford; Mikayla Allen; and Candace Allen; sisters Brenda Nickell, Wanda (Bob) Collingsworth, Peg (Randy) Miller and Pauletta Bryant; 14 grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Richard Easterling and Garry Eppard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by father, John King and mother, Mildred King; sisters, Bonnie Easterling and Ruby Eppard. A visitation for Jack will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a funeral ceremony at 4:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with full military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the King family.
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019