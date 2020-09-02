1/1
JACK KOLLISTER
1936 - 2020
KOLLISTER, Jack Lee Age 84, of Centerville, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Jack was born to late parents William Michael and Mary (Mulligan) Kollister on March 30, 1936, in Athens, Ohio. He was the loving husband of Melinda (Huggins) Kollister of Centerville for 59 years. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Athens High School, and earned his Bachelors of Science Commerce degree from Ohio University in 1959. He served his country for two years in the Army. Jack was employed by Shell Oil Company in the retail petroleum industry for over 33 years before retiring in 1992. Jack was an avid left-handed golfer and scored three hole-in-ones during regulation play. He was also a life-long Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Jack cherished his family, faith, and friendships. He was a devoted member of Church of the Incarnation since 1979, and served as a full-time usher at 7:30am Sunday Mass for over 25 years. For many years he brought Communion to sick residents and was monthly Mass Coordinator for a local nursing home. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by beloved son, Michael Joseph Kollister; step-father and friend, William Hamilton Oldfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Melinda Kollister; son and wife, Matthew and Heather Kollister of Franklin; granddaughter, Laurel Kollister; daughter-in-law, Mary V. Kollister of Abita Springs, LA, and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 4 at 2:00pm at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Dayton, OH 45459. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the church. In memory of Jack, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
