KROGER, Jack A. 88 of Miamisburg passed away March 20 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Miamisburg. Jack was born May 21, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to John (Jack) and Ida Kroger. He graduated from Northridge High School in 1949, and made a point of attending his class reunions up until his death. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from University of Dayton in 1953. He also proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He spent his career in construction management, overseeing large commercial projects. The majority of his career was spent with The Miller-Valentine Group, where he was known for mentoring young employees and for delivering large scale projects on time, on budget and with a high level of care and integrity. He truly loved his Miller-Valentine family and his years there. He retired in 1998. He is survived by his wife Anna Mae Kroger, children Julie Bauke of Cincinnati, John Kroger of Cincinnati and Joe Kroger of Tipp City, and two step-children, Craig (Jane) Brown of Kettering and Teresa (Steve) Beachler of Miamisburg. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: John Bauke of Providence, Rhode Island, Matt (Laura Poletti) Bauke of Chicago, Hannah Kroger of Columbus, Madison (Manny) Anglim of Cincinnati, Hannah Hanna of Jacksonville, NC, Chelsea (Andrew) Hackney of Miamisburg, Nick Brown and Eric Brown of Kettering, Weston Contant and Cameron Contant of Miamisburg and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law Clarabell Roach of Gallipolis, Ray and Ida Bush of Florida, Wendell and Freda Wheeler of Fairborn, Carl and Barbara Bush of Kettering, Ervin Bush of Patriot, Ohio and Russell and Diane Bush of Patriot, Ohio, and niece Janet Martin of Beavercreek. He was preceded in death by his brother James Kroger of Wilmington and nephew Timothy Kroger of Wilmington. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Parkview United Methodist Church 3713 Benner Road Miamisburg, OH 45342 or the Hospice of Miami Valley 46 N. Detroit Street Xenia OH 45385. A memorial service will be scheduled for a time in the future when friends and family can gather.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020