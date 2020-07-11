1/1
Jack LIGHTCAP
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
LIGHTCAP, Jack D. Jack, son of the late Jack Donald Lightcap and Beverly Rae (Krick) Lightcap of Dayton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Southview Hospital. Jack was preceded in death, by his wife of 48 1/2 years, Susan M. (Foster) Lightcap. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Trent) Rammel of Lebanon; his son, Jonathan (Beverly) Lightcap of Kettering; 3 grandchildren, Allison Rammel, Jackson and Jacob Lightcap; his sister, Jill Lightcap; brother, Jeff Lightcap; and his brother-in-law, Tom (Gretchen) Foster; his fiancé, Judy Potts of Springfield; several nieces and nephews from Ohio, Florida and Texas. Jack was born in Dayton, on August 12, 1949. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1967, Bowling Green State University (BS Education) in 1971, and Wright State University (MEd Education). Jack retired from the Centerville Schools after teaching for 30 years. He was on the City of West Carrollton Board of Education, a member of Central Presbyterian Church and Dor-Wood Optimist Club. He also coached Little League in West Carrollton/Moraine and conducted history presentations at assisted living centers. A memorial service will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd., Moraine, OH 45439, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Jack will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering. MASKS MUST BE WORN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Central Presbyterian Church or to Dor-Wood Optimist Club. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Central Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
