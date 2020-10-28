1/1
Jack MARTS
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
MARTS, Jack D.

Jack D. Marts, 68, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on October 18, 1952, to parents, Jack and

Ramona (Lykins) Marts. Jack worked doing inspections for Armco/AK Steel, retiring in 2006 after 32 years with the company. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose

Chapter #501, enjoyed working in the garden and playing golf and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Jack adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Mr. Marts is survived by his wife, Diane "Dee Dee" Marts; daughters, Lee Ann (Chris) Kanalas & Kristy (Scott) Goetz; son, Kyle Marts; stepson, Nick Chaney; stepdaughter, Laura (Jesse Knotts) Chaney; his mother, Ramona Matthews; brother, Randy Marts; sister, Karen (Bill) Dodds; and nine grandchildren, Nolan Goetz, Ayla Goetz, Carter Goetz, Greyson Kanalas, Alexa

Kanalas, Silas Kanalas, Wyatt Gibbs, Julia Knotts & Bella Knotts. He was predeceased by this father. Memorial Service will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm at

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Pastor Kerry Thrush

officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial

contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
