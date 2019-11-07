|
|
McCONNELL, Jack Robert Age 70 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born March 22, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Mildred McConnell. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Dale McConnell and Rick McConnell. Jack is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Terri, Tammy and Kenneth McConnell, Michael and Jason Swinford; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Norman (James) Bevington, Tommy (Gail) Bevington, Larry (Brenda) Lackey; mother-in-law, Mary Elofskey; beloved dog, Princess; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019