|
|
MCKNIGHT, Jack Eugene (88) of Medway, OH, died peacefully at home on February 13, 2019 He is survived by his beloved wife, Jan, and three children: Chuck and his wife, Karen; Connie and her husband, Brian, and Ted and his wife, Mary. Five grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive. He loved to drive, he loved his garden, and he loved to feed people. An anatomical gift has been made to Wright State Medical School. A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 21, 2019