Jack McNABB

McNABB, Jack Richard Age 87, of Centerville passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1933, in West Carrollton, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Winifred (Butters) McNabb. Preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law William "Bill" & Carol "Jean" McNabb. He was a 1951 graduate of West Carrollton High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton in 1959 and a Master's Degree in Education from Xavier University in 1969. Jack devoted his over 40-year education career to West Carrollton Schools. He began as a teacher in 1958. He was principal at C.F. Holliday Elementary School from 1964-1982. He moved into Central Office administration and became Treasurer before his retirement. He was inducted into the West Carrollton Service Hall of Fame in 1997. Jack was extremely loyal to West Carrollton Schools and was the epitome of a true Pirate. Jack is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sue (Phelps) of 46 years; daughter Hallie Kyle (Jason) Addington; and granddaughter Avery Kendall, as well as numerous nephews, other relatives and many friends. Jack loved his family above all else. They were the light of life. He was a devoted husband, father and Gaga. Jack was a member of David's United Church of Christ in Kettering. He loved spending time at his condo in Florida. He was an avid UD Basketball fan, loved watching Ohio State football, and loved spending time with his family. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton with the Rev. Dr. Brian Newcomb officiating. Attendees are asked to wears masks. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to JDRF and the American Heart Association. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Jack R. McNabb, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
