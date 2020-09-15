MORRIS, USAF LtCol. (Ret.) Jack K. Age 88 of Centerville, went home to Jesus and reunited with his wife, Marjorie on September 10, 2020. He was born November 8, 1931, in Clinton, IA, to the late Frank and Gladys (Bisbee) Morris. In addition to his wife and parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Juergen Morris; brothers, Vincent and Richard Morris. He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Marcie) Morris, Patrick (Judy) Morris, Sabina (David) Pequignot-Dean, Sholeen (Mike) Wuest and Tony (Candi) Morris; grandchildren, Ty, Bree, Tyneah, Chad, Shay, Jason, Kenny, Matt, Jonathan, Brian, Hannah, Meagan, Olivia, Isaac and Christi; at last count, 34 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis, Madelyn and Larry; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. LtCol. Jack Morris was a decorated veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years. He was a command pilot of the B52 with Strategic Air Command (SAC) and as an aeronautical engineer. He loved his God, family and country well. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 noon on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (830 Bowen St., Dayton, 45410). A viewing will be held from 2-5 PM on Friday following Mass at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. 45459) with military honors at 4 PM. Lt. Col. Jack Morris will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant House, New York City, NY, in Jack's memory. To share a memory of Jack or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
.