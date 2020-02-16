Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack NITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack NITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack NITZ Obituary
NITZ, Jack Paul Age 81 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at . He was born December 5, 1938 in Lorain, Ohio, the son of Arthur Knight (Nitz) and Anne Knight (Vukas). Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant brother, Gerald Knight. Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yoshiko Nitz; children, Jean Nitz, Michelle Nitz and her husband Christopher Ollom, and Christopher Nitz; grandchildren, Antonio, Cassidy, Alexander and Avalene; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Jack is a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the United States Air Force. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the Kang Wha Do Mountain Men and a member of American Legion Post 526 in Fairborn, OH. He was also a longtime member of the Huber Heights YMCA. Services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to , in Jack's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -