PEARCE, Jack D. Age 91, Hamilton, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, on October 10, 1927, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Culp) Pearce. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He was employed by J& L Steel as a sales and marketing executive and retired after 41 years. He moved to Hilton Head Island, where he lived for 14 years. He is survived by his very special friend, Kay Sallee; his children, John Pearce, Da Lat Vietnam, Marcia Pearce (Bob) Koenig, Hamilton, Clinton (Cindy) Pearce, West Chester; seven grandchildren, Christine Koenig (Brad) Witten, Thomas Koenig, Andrew Koenig, Lauren Pearce (Nate) Billisits, Collin Pearce, Justin (Jilian) Mason and Josh (Judy) Mason and nine great grandchildren, Korey Witten, Nathan and Addison Billisits, Christopher, Carlee, Calem and Cayla Mason and Liam and Paisley Mason. Also, survived by his former wife, Mary Lou (Dickie) Weatherwax. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family thanks the staff at Berkeley Square and Queen City Hospice for their dedicated care. Memorials may be directed to Community First Foundation for Berkeley Square Employee Appreciation Fund, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019