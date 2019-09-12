|
REYNOLDS, Jack Eugene Age 87 of Middletown, passed away Monday afternoon, September 9, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center. He was born October 19, 1931 in Kings Mills, Ohio, the son of Mitchell and Elizabeth (Judd) Reynolds. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a Church of God pastor for over 60 years. He genuinely loved his fellow man regardless whether they were church members or not. He was a sports fan and enjoyed playing basketball, softball and golf for many years. Jack is survived by his daughter, Karen (husband, Michael) Davis of Alabama; three grandchildren, Kristi Davis, Johnson Davis, and Sean Reynolds; and a great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wahneta Reynolds; son, Steve Reynolds; and 3 brothers, Vernon, Ralph and Orville Reynolds. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend Larry R. Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Lebanon Cemetery in Lebanon, Ohio. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence. Memorial contributions may be made to Tender Mercies Full Gospel Ministries, 1430 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019