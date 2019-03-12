ROBINSON, Jack D. Age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1934 in Hamilton to the late Dexter and Pauline Robinson. Jack graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952. He worked as a telegraph operator for CSX Corporation for 12 years, before retiring in 1968. Jack enjoyed being a ham operator. He loved making people smile with his many jokes. Jack is survived by his many loving nieces and nephews, including James and Thomas Hale; and good friend Linda Wallace. He was preceded in death by his four sisters. The family would like to thank Bella Hospice and the staff at Maria Joseph Care Center in Dayton for their excellent care. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, in Hamilton. Funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bella Hospice, 7625 Paragon Road Suite C, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary