Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel
2565 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel
2565 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel
2565 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack ROBINSON


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, Jack D. Age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1934 in Hamilton to the late Dexter and Pauline Robinson. Jack graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952. He worked as a telegraph operator for CSX Corporation for 12 years, before retiring in 1968. Jack enjoyed being a ham operator. He loved making people smile with his many jokes. Jack is survived by his many loving nieces and nephews, including James and Thomas Hale; and good friend Linda Wallace. He was preceded in death by his four sisters. The family would like to thank Bella Hospice and the staff at Maria Joseph Care Center in Dayton for their excellent care. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, in Hamilton. Funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bella Hospice, 7625 Paragon Road Suite C, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now