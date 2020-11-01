1/1
Jack RUSSELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, Jack L.

Age 99, of Springfield, died peacefully at home surrounded by his children on October 30, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1921, in Springfield to Oscar and Grace (Platt) Russell. Jack retired from International Harvester after 37 years of service, was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, and was a member of Anthony Lodge #255. He was an avid golfer until he was 95 years old. He is survived by three children, Jill Russell, Tracy (John) Lethcoe and Tim (Lynn) Russell; four granddaughters, Lacy (Juan) Arriaga,

Sonya (Sean) Greene, Marie (Brent) Hart and Erika Lethcoe and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou in 2015; son, Brion; daughter, Robin. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:00 pm with viewing one hour prior in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks are required. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved