SABINS, Jack E. 90 of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ohio's . He was born in Dayton on Feb. 12, 1929 to the late Harley F. & Louella (Wiseman) Sabins. Jack was a retired plumber from the Pipe Fitters Union #162 with 40 years of service. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, James & Frank Sabins, and 2 sisters, Martha Leighty & Violet Recher. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Phyllis E. (Lackey) Sabins, his daughter Lou Ann Sharp (Dannie), his son, Jack H. Sabins (Laura), 5 grandchildren, Nicole Reiley, Adam Sharp, John Sharp, Carissa Artero & Shaun Sabins, 13 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN |FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 P.M., until the time of service at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , in his memory. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019