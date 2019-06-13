Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Jack Sabins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Sabins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Sabins


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Sabins Obituary
SABINS, Jack E. 90 of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ohio's . He was born in Dayton on Feb. 12, 1929 to the late Harley F. & Louella (Wiseman) Sabins. Jack was a retired plumber from the Pipe Fitters Union #162 with 40 years of service. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, James & Frank Sabins, and 2 sisters, Martha Leighty & Violet Recher. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Phyllis E. (Lackey) Sabins, his daughter Lou Ann Sharp (Dannie), his son, Jack H. Sabins (Laura), 5 grandchildren, Nicole Reiley, Adam Sharp, John Sharp, Carissa Artero & Shaun Sabins, 13 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN |FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 P.M., until the time of service at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , in his memory. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now