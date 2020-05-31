Jack SCHAEFER
1936 - 2020
SCHAEFER, Dr., DVM, Jack K. 83, of Aurora, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born June 30, 1936 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late William and Ellen (Kirkpatrick) Schaefer. Jack was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He moved to Aurora in 1962 and worked at Aurora Animal Hospital where he became a partner in 1963. In 1969, he became sole owner of the practice and with his staff, served Aurora area pets and their owners until 2001. He sold his practice to Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) and served as the Medical Director of VCA Aurora Animal Hospital until he retired. He dedicated his life to caring for animals, and he was a kind, gentle man loved by many. He loved sailing on Lake Michigan and skiing in Colorado with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Diana Schaefer; his two daughters, Ellen (John) Byrne-Richert, and Amy (Tim) Fisher, and two step sons, Darrin Leifheit, Dustin Leifheit; eight grandchildren, Ryan Byrne, Tyler Byrne, Murphy Byrne, Thomas (Elizabeth) Fisher, Mark Fisher, Grace Fisher, Maya Leifheit, Seth Leifheit; his brothers, William (Pat) Schaefer, Gene (Wilberta) Schaefer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, J. Patrick Byrne. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254 or www.lesturnerals.org. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Our love & prayers for a wonderful, caring, compassionate man and his family, especially his adoring wife Diana who gave him the best care anyone could have. It was an honor to call him friend.
Cheryl/Sergio Rangel
Family Friend
May 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. He was a great man, So gentle to my pets. He will be missed by many of his old customers. Elaine Lindoo
Elaine Lindoo
Friend
May 30, 2020
I met Jack in 1962 and I said then "He is an awfully nice person and he will be great for Aurora,". My wife said, "Man is he good looking". Well he never changed, maybe even became a better person. No one can say anything bad about Jack, except in the early days he didn't charge enough! He married a beautiful and very caring wife in Diane. Diane stood by him with all his ups and downs and loved him to the end! They were a wonderful couple. My sadness and sympathy go to Diane and family. Jack was one of the very best in Aurora!! Jerry Pigatti
Gerald Pigatti
May 30, 2020
Dear Diana and family - Jack was an amazing man full of love for his family, his friends and his colleagues. He was a devoted veterinarian that never stopped caring for the animals that came into his life. We were so lucky to get to know him as a friend and a vet! He will be missed by many. We are sending love and healing to Diana and Jack's family. Elisabeth and Tom
Elisabeth LeBris
Friend
