SCHRAER, Jack D. Age 85 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Newport, Kentucky on March 11, 1934, the son of George and Viola (Schmitt) Schraer and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea. On July 6, 1968, in Cincinnati he married Marcia A. Wuestefeld. Jack was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus Father Butler Council. Survivors include his wife Marcia; three children, Christopher (Stephanie) Schraer, Robert (Amy) Schraer, and Amy (Michael) Ebben; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, David Andrew Schraer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Friday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant followed by burial in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Friday in the narthex of church. Memorials to St. Vincent dePaul of the church or Haven House Emergency Shelter 550 High St. Hamilton, OH 45011.Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
