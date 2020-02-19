|
SCHWEIZER, Jack Age 89, passed peacefully on February 12 at . Jack was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and served in the Army reserves. He spent his career as a "cabinet maker for NCR. Jack was preceded in death by wife Carol and son Jerry. He is survived by Jerry's two daughters and five great grandchildren, all of West Alexandria, Ohio. Jack's daughter Rhonda (Whitmer) and husband Guy have three children, and Jack's three great grandchildren. Rhonda and Guy live in California and their children live in California, Washington, and Virginia. Jack and Carol loved to travel and visited nearly every state in the nation. He was an active member of the Milton Athletic Club where a celebration of life will be held for friends and family. Dad received outstanding, loving care from Hospice. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton 45420 or hospiceofdayton.org/donations.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020