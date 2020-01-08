|
|
SEIPEL, Jack Edwin 94, died peacefully in his home on January 3, 2020 in Springfield, OH following a brief illness. He was born on November 29, 1925 in Cheviot, Ohio to Bernelia (Wunderlich) and Ferdinand Seipel Sr. He enlisted in the Navy in January 1944 and was honorably discharged in May 1946. He served as a radio operator aboard the aircraft carrier USS BATAAN in World War II in the Pacific theater. Following his discharge, he came to Springfield to work as a graphic layout designer at Crowell Collier. In Springfield, he met his life-long love, Frances Emily Mills. They married on October 22, 1949 and subsequently had five daughters. Jack and Emily were partners in every way until her death on December 31, 2003. Following her death, he continued to serve the Lord at Christ Episcopal Church and in the greater community. Jack was a conduit of God's patience, kindness, mercy and grace which uplifted and inspired everyone he encountered, especially his family who continue to be guided by his example. We are more kind and generous because of how he lived. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Emily (Mills) Seipel, his parents, Ferdinand Seipel Sr. and Bernelia (Wunderlich) Seipel, his beloved stepmother Mildred (Kenning) Seipel, and his brother, Harlan Reichle. He is survived by his brother, Ferdinand Seipel Jr. and sister-in-law Janet Seipel; his five daughters: Sharon (Bruce) Drube, Carol (William) Power, Leslie (Joseph) DeSantis, Betsy (Keith) Meyer and Jennifer Seipel Riggle; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor Jack will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505, with reception to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at wwww.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 8, 2020