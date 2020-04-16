|
|
SHAW Sr., Jack E. Age 75 passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Jack is a 1962 graduate of Belmont High School. Faithful member of the Ascension Parish. Also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14891 and Assembly #815, where he was very active with the Color Corps of the Patriotic Degree. Lifetime member and former board member of the Historical Miniatures Gaming Society. Jack is survived by his wife of 32 years Betty Shaw, son Jack (Soni) Shaw Jr., grandchildren; Deanna Lowry, Hannah Couch, Ayla Shaw, Avery Meadows, Jack Shaw III, Gabriel Shaw and two great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- Beavercreek Chapel. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020