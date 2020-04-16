Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK SHAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK SHAW Obituary
SHAW Sr., Jack E. Age 75 passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Jack is a 1962 graduate of Belmont High School. Faithful member of the Ascension Parish. Also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14891 and Assembly #815, where he was very active with the Color Corps of the Patriotic Degree. Lifetime member and former board member of the Historical Miniatures Gaming Society. Jack is survived by his wife of 32 years Betty Shaw, son Jack (Soni) Shaw Jr., grandchildren; Deanna Lowry, Hannah Couch, Ayla Shaw, Avery Meadows, Jack Shaw III, Gabriel Shaw and two great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- Beavercreek Chapel. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -