Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Jack L. 66, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 6th, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 2nd, 1952 in Fort Knox, KY, the son of Jackie and Betty Louise (Davis) Smith. Jack worked as a truck driver for many years and his passion was being a mechanic and taking care of his family. Survivors include his Wife Miriam (Botkin); four children Amanda Jane, Heather (Dan) Dewine, Chasity Deering and Chad Smith and their families; four grandchildren, Seth, Brandon, Jacob, and Austimon; 9 Siblings, Sam (Kim), Tim (Mary-Lou), Pearl (Nikki), Jacqueline, Bonnie, Jeanie, Donna, Edith, Norma and Cindy, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry, step-sisters Betty and Mary-Jane, step-mother Urma Smith, and in-laws Lewis and Betty Botkin. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 6 7:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to .
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now