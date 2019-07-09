SMITH, Jack L. 66, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 6th, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 2nd, 1952 in Fort Knox, KY, the son of Jackie and Betty Louise (Davis) Smith. Jack worked as a truck driver for many years and his passion was being a mechanic and taking care of his family. Survivors include his Wife Miriam (Botkin); four children Amanda Jane, Heather (Dan) Dewine, Chasity Deering and Chad Smith and their families; four grandchildren, Seth, Brandon, Jacob, and Austimon; 9 Siblings, Sam (Kim), Tim (Mary-Lou), Pearl (Nikki), Jacqueline, Bonnie, Jeanie, Donna, Edith, Norma and Cindy, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry, step-sisters Betty and Mary-Jane, step-mother Urma Smith, and in-laws Lewis and Betty Botkin. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 6 7:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to . Published in Springfield News Sun on July 9, 2019