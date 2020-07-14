1/1
JACK SMITH
1927 - 2020
SMITH, Jack B. Age 93, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2020, at home with his family. He was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Cleveland, VA, to Carl B. & Edith (Rasnake) Smith. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie; sons, Steve Smith and Robert B. Smith; brothers, William B. and Carl B. (Pete) Smith. Everybody loved Jack, as he was a kind and gentle person who focused on the goodness in this world. His quick, witty sense of humor kept you laughing. He was a wonderful father, adored by his children. He had a soft spot for children, especially the rambunctious ones. He served in the Army Air Corp, Oct 29, 1945 to Apr 11, 1947. Jack retired from the US Postal Service. He is survived by his children, William B. Smith (Patricia) & Jackie Murray (David); step-children, Vickie Davis (Terry) & Allen Marshall (Kathy); grandchildren, Jessica Kaul (Will), Russell B. Smith (Kelly), Christine Broomhall (Jason), Justin B. Smith (Amanda), Jennifer Kegley (Eric), Joshua Murray, and Jared Murray; and 13 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 16, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
