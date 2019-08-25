|
|
SMITH, Jack Curtis 76, of Springfield passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born July 17, 1943 in Springfield the son of Howard G. and Martha (Curtis) Smith and was a 1962 graduate of Northeastern High School. Jack served in the United States Army and was retired as a pressman from the Springfield News-Sun. He is survived by four children Curtis, Howard Glendon, Faith and Carrie; a brother Paul L. (Stephanie) Smith; a sister Cathie (James) Clark; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:30 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Keith Justice officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019