Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
STEVENS, Jack Lee Age 81 of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School class of 1956. He retired with over 25 years of service with General Telephone and Verizon. Jack was an active member of Vandalia United Methodist Church and Vandalia Masonic Lodge #742, F. & A.M. He coached for many years for Clayton Hard Scrabble. He enjoyed gardening, trips to Lake Erie, driving his corvette, but most of all, Jack enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years: Carol (Beverley) Stevens, sons: Mike (Diane) Stevens of Clayton, Patrick (Robin) Stevens of Mechanicsburg, daughter: Beth (Blair) Seldenright of Kettering, grandchildren: Meagan (Scott) Wagner, Sarah Stevens, John (Lauren) Stevens, Doug Stevens, Laura (Chris) Fairchild, Emily (Ryan) Martin, Stephanie (Stephen) Hochwalt, great grandchildren: Aubrey, Sydney, Nora, Beau, Sawyer, Royce, Dominick, Carter, Lillian, Andrew, Sadie, Blaire, sister: Janet Czarzasty of Vandalia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special dog: Lady. Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Acie and Iva (Bishop) Stevens. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will follow the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019
