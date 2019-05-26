|
STUMP Sr., Jack Blaine Age 56 of Beavercreek passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Smith) Stump; his son and daughter-in-law, Jack, Jr. and Darcy. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. He was employed at ADK. Funeral services 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road. Interment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Caitlin's Smiles at caitlins-smiles.org. Online condolences may be left and the full obituary viewed at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Please visit the website for the full obituary.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019