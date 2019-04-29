Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack KERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Warren KERG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Warren KERG Obituary
KERG, Jack Warren Age 89, of Glouster, Oh and previously of Dayton, Oh, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born December 16, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Kathryn (Orihood) Kerg. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Holly as he was her saving grace, even before her birth. Jack enjoyed his retirement in his cabin at Burr Oak Lake, where he was a devoted vegetarian and practiced meditation. He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing trumpet at many jazz venues in his younger years. Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor and his kind heart. Jack is survived by his daughter, Cathy Bailey; granddaughters, Holly (Vince) Sbrocchi and Angenette Bailey; great-grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Vaughan, Elenora "Ellie" Vaughan, Michael Sbrocchi, Samantha Rodriguez, Elaina Rodriguez and SPC Anthony (Madison) Rodriguez, who are expecting Jack's first great-great grandson, special friend, Martha Hansgen and beloved dog, Sita. Family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now