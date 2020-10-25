1/1
JACK WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, Jack D.

Age 78, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born March 26, 1942 in Brazoria, TX and a resident of Dayton for over 50 years. He retired from Wilberforce University after over 30 years of service

as Professor of Business Administration and Director of Cooperative Education. He was a member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church. Also, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Fairway Golf League, and the Tradewinds Travel Club. Preceded in death by father, Jack Dempsey Williams Sr.; two brothers. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 56 years, Jo Helen Williams; mother, Carrie Thomas; son, Joey (Natasha) Williams; daughter, Jacquelyn (Renaldo) O'Neal; siblings, Barbara Baugh, Audrey, Charles (Chelsie), Curtis (Gwenn), James (Mildred) and Robert Williams, Elnora (Ward) Woodard, Carrie Wyche, Bobbie L. Thomas, Emmitt and Freddie (Janet) Thomas, Virginia (Anthony) Turner; grandsons, Joey Jr. and Jordan Max Williams, Renaldo Jr. and Justin O'Neal; a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Wednesday, October 28, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Pastor Gerald A. Cooper officiating. Interment 11 am Thursday, October 29, at Dayton National Cemetery. To meet Covid-19 Compliance, all services will be live streamed on FB Live.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
