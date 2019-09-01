Home

WINTROW, Jack R. Age 92 of Englewood, passed away August 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by father Melvin, mother Gladys, wife Janet, and brother Perry Good. He is survived by son Steve (Shirley), daughter Karen (Ted Donnell), grandchildren Melissa (Jeff) Smith, Scott Wintrow, and Lucas Donnell, and great granddaughter Samantha Smith. He served proudly in the Navy during WWII followed by a long career in construction; starting with houses in Englewood then moving into commercial construction with ABCO, Oberer, and Danis until he retired in 1991, after which he worked for Mark Fornes Realty. He loved his family and enjoyed friends and euchre at Fairwood Village, appreciating Henrietta Taylor for adopting his beloved Max. Memorial contributions to or Soin Medical Center ICU via Greene Medical Fdn.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
