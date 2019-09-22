Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Jack WYSKIVER

WYSKIVER, Jack Age 86, of Dayton, passed away on September 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Wyskiver and Hazel (Darby) Clark; sisters, Joan Kauffman, Janet Saunders, Anna Cox; grandson, Wyskiver; great-granddaughter, Sophia Galperin. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis (Patterson) Wyskiver; four children, Jackie (Phil) Williams, Dan (Cheri) Wyskiver, Rick Wyskiver, Therese (Mike) Simon; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Jack worked for years as a tool & dye operator after serving in the U.S. Navy. He loved fishing, camping and all sports. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 8:45am until 9:45am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, following visitation. Interment will take place immediately after mass in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or The . Arrangements have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
