ASH, Jackie C. Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
, after an 11-year battle with cancer. She was born August 21, 1948, in West Van Lear, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John and Malta Titlow. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Roger Titlow; nephew, Troy Birdsall; and brother-in-law, Lynn LaMar. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Jaimie (Jeremy) Johnson; grandchildren, Austin, Troy, Jaxon, Cole, Mollie, Wyatt; sisters, Johnnie (Don) Birdsall, Linda LaMar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Jackie retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2009 after 25+ years of service. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandkids. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton
