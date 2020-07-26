1/
Jackie ASH
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASH, Jackie C. Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, after an 11-year battle with cancer. She was born August 21, 1948, in West Van Lear, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John and Malta Titlow. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Roger Titlow; nephew, Troy Birdsall; and brother-in-law, Lynn LaMar. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Jaimie (Jeremy) Johnson; grandchildren, Austin, Troy, Jaxon, Cole, Mollie, Wyatt; sisters, Johnnie (Don) Birdsall, Linda LaMar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Jackie retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2009 after 25+ years of service. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandkids. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Jackie's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved