CANTRELL Sr., Jackie Randall 80 of Springfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Jack is survived by his girlfriend, Becky Tester, along with his three children: Lovena "Nicki" and Don Nichols, Jackie Cantrell Jr., Michelle and Ron Jordan all of Springfield. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. An additional visitation on Friday, August 16 from 12:00-2:00. Funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial at Ferncliff Cemetery. www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019