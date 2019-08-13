Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Jackie CANTRELL Sr.


1939 - 2019
Jackie CANTRELL Sr. Obituary
CANTRELL Sr., Jackie Randall 80 of Springfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Jack is survived by his girlfriend, Becky Tester, along with his three children: Lovena "Nicki" and Don Nichols, Jackie Cantrell Jr., Michelle and Ron Jordan all of Springfield. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. An additional visitation on Friday, August 16 from 12:00-2:00. Funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial at Ferncliff Cemetery. www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
